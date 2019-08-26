Costar (CSGP) Position Maintained by Granahan Investment Management Inc; Perritt Capital Management Has Lowered Its Csx (CSX) Holding as Valuation Declined

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Costar Corp (CSGP) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 13,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 161,005 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.10M, up from 147,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $615.22. About 1,435 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 48.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 5,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 10,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $65.6. About 85,178 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,109 shares to 168,845 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15 million for 16.24 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

