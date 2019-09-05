Costamare Inc. (CMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Both Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare Inc. 5 1.64 N/A 0.26 23.37 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 3 0.17 N/A -28.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Costamare Inc. and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Costamare Inc. and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1% Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0.00% -121.1% -9.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.13 shows that Costamare Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Costamare Inc. and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Costamare Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 14.19% upside potential. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a 1,748.74% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. appears more favorable than Costamare Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Costamare Inc. and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 4.6%. Insiders held 77.9% of Costamare Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 59.6% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36% Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. -5.67% -2.61% -84.37% -91.91% -95.76% -92.12%

For the past year Costamare Inc. had bullish trend while Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Costamare Inc. beats Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in January 2009. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece with an office in Hong Kong.