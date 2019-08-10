Costamare Inc. (CMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

As Shipping businesses, Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare Inc. 5 1.46 N/A 0.26 23.37 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 24 1.92 N/A -4.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Costamare Inc. and Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1% Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Costamare Inc.’s 2.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 113.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Costamare Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Costamare Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Costamare Inc. and Scorpio Tankers Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Costamare Inc. has a 30.35% upside potential and an average target price of $7. Competitively the consensus target price of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is $30.33, which is potential 29.06% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Costamare Inc. seems more appealing than Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Costamare Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 77.9% of Costamare Inc. shares. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36% Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92%

For the past year Costamare Inc. has weaker performance than Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Costamare Inc. beats Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.