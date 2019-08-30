Costamare Inc. (CMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare Inc. 5 1.55 N/A 0.26 23.37 GasLog Partners LP 21 2.68 N/A 1.91 11.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Costamare Inc. and GasLog Partners LP. GasLog Partners LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Costamare Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Costamare Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of GasLog Partners LP, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1% GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 10.5% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Costamare Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.13. Competitively, GasLog Partners LP’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Costamare Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor GasLog Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Costamare Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than GasLog Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Costamare Inc. and GasLog Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GasLog Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00

Costamare Inc. has a 20.90% upside potential and an average price target of $7. Competitively GasLog Partners LP has an average price target of $22.33, with potential upside of 17.96%. The information presented earlier suggests that Costamare Inc. looks more robust than GasLog Partners LP as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.6% of Costamare Inc. shares and 41.1% of GasLog Partners LP shares. Insiders owned roughly 77.9% of Costamare Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36% GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84%

For the past year Costamare Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than GasLog Partners LP.

Summary

GasLog Partners LP beats Costamare Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.