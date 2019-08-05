Costamare Inc. (CMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare Inc. 5 1.44 N/A 0.26 23.37 Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.32 N/A 0.17 19.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Costamare Inc. and Diana Shipping Inc. Diana Shipping Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Costamare Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Costamare Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Diana Shipping Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1% Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Costamare Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Diana Shipping Inc.’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Costamare Inc. and Diana Shipping Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diana Shipping Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Costamare Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 29.63%. Competitively Diana Shipping Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.25, with potential upside of 33.65%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Diana Shipping Inc. seems more appealing than Costamare Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.6% of Costamare Inc. shares and 40.3% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 77.9% of Costamare Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Diana Shipping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36% Diana Shipping Inc. -9.32% -3.5% 2.8% 12.59% -24.6% 4.09%

For the past year Costamare Inc. was more bullish than Diana Shipping Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Costamare Inc. beats Diana Shipping Inc.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.