Costamare Inc. (CMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Since Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Costamare Inc.
|5
|1.53
|N/A
|0.26
|23.37
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|12
|1.18
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Costamare Inc. and Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Costamare Inc. and Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Costamare Inc.
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1%
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Costamare Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Diamond S Shipping Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Costamare Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Costamare Inc. and Diamond S Shipping Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Costamare Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Costamare Inc.’s upside potential is 22.38% at a $7 consensus target price. Competitively Diamond S Shipping Inc. has an average target price of $19.67, with potential upside of 83.49%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Diamond S Shipping Inc. seems more appealing than Costamare Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.6% of Costamare Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.3% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 77.9% of Costamare Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Costamare Inc.
|3.61%
|13.56%
|0.67%
|20.36%
|-12.23%
|37.36%
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|-3.63%
|-10.89%
|-9.13%
|0%
|0%
|9.03%
For the past year Costamare Inc. was more bullish than Diamond S Shipping Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Costamare Inc. beats Diamond S Shipping Inc.
Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.