Costamare Inc. (CMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Since Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare Inc. 5 1.53 N/A 0.26 23.37 Diamond S Shipping Inc. 12 1.18 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Costamare Inc. and Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Costamare Inc. and Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1% Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Costamare Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Diamond S Shipping Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Costamare Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Costamare Inc. and Diamond S Shipping Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Costamare Inc.’s upside potential is 22.38% at a $7 consensus target price. Competitively Diamond S Shipping Inc. has an average target price of $19.67, with potential upside of 83.49%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Diamond S Shipping Inc. seems more appealing than Costamare Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Costamare Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.3% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 77.9% of Costamare Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36% Diamond S Shipping Inc. -3.63% -10.89% -9.13% 0% 0% 9.03%

For the past year Costamare Inc. was more bullish than Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Costamare Inc. beats Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.