Cosan LTD (CZZ) Valuation Rose While Gramercy Funds Management Has Cut Position by $12.16 Million; Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (GGB) Market Valuation Rose While Capital International Increased Its Stake

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (GGB) by 97.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 133,726 shares as the company's stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 271,326 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 137,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 6.97M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc analyzed 1.11M shares as the company's stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 910,836 shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 5,200 shares to 12,307 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,465 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).