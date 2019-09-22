Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Rose While Lonestar Capital Management Decreased Holding by $1.40 Million; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Share Value Declined, Boston Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $15.29 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 107,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 325,740 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 433,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 1.38M shares traded or 55.22% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 99.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 293,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 646 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34,000, down from 294,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 1.18M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 4,854 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 263,915 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability holds 323,724 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.02% or 5,878 shares. 718,210 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America Corporation De. Dsc Advsrs LP has invested 1.39% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Boston Prtn accumulated 646 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.17% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 7,489 are held by Etrade Capital Limited Liability. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1.09M shares. 1.33 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Lp. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 215,800 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 146,438 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 20,488 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 38,364 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $138.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.53M for 10.58 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).

