Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Price Rose While Gramercy Funds Management Lowered Its Position; American Economic Planning Group Has Raised Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $413,910

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company's stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.29. About 13.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company's stock rose 6.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 427,297 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Despite Ongoing Operational Improvements, Cosan Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha" on December 22, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Sugar Prices Have Soured The Cosan Story – Seeking Alpha" on August 11, 2018. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Cosan Limited Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer – PRNewswire" published on January 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Citigroup (C) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 05, 2019.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 260,989 shares to 6,704 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 146,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,457 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.