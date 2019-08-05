Cosan LTD (CZZ) Shares Rose While Gramercy Funds Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $12.16 Million; Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Shareholder Beach Investment Management Boosted Position

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 381,469 shares traded or 125.13% up from the average. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 806,815 shares traded or 6.61% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,550 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.