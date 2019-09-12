Cosan LTD (CZZ) Shares Rose While Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Trimmed by $4.40 Million Its Holding; Jennison Associates Has Increased Holding in Facebook (FB)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 338,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.30 million, down from 4.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 674,108 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15.97M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 billion, up from 14.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $188.77. About 6.64 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 million Facebook users -reports; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: `I DONT SEE USERS ABANDONING FACEBOOK’; 27/03/2018 – Activist state attorneys-general take on Trump and Facebook; 05/04/2018 – A Facebook post prompted this popular men’s underwear company to finally launch a women’s collection – and they’re worth every penny; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S FB.O WHATSAPP TO RAISE MINIMUM AGE IN EUROPE FROM 13 TO 16 AHEAD OF GDPR DATA LAW CHANGE; 16/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world:; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 19/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Undiminished Ambitions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 2.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 15,763 are owned by Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. 314,986 were reported by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Tn invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eagle Ridge Mngmt holds 0.04% or 1,284 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated owns 4,365 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gmt Capital Corp holds 152,850 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Limited Co reported 138,751 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 1.64M shares. Par Mngmt reported 357,800 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 1.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Co accumulated 0.96% or 8,671 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp has 0.93% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kames Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 271,516 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 124,100 shares or 4.13% of the stock.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 72,184 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $24.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 11,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).