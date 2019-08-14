Cosan LTD (CZZ) Shares Rose While Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Cut Stake by $313,500; Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Share Value Declined While Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Cut by $33.76 Million Its Holding

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 215,778 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 244,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 281,037 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 489,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.63 million, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 161,059 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 64,390 shares to 230,628 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 68,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 550,000 shares to 5.63M shares, valued at $357.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).