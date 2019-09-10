Cosan LTD (CZZ) Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Position by $6.80 Million; Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Increases Position in Resmed (RMD)

Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 112,383 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 94,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $133.86. About 226,685 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 19/04/2018 – RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – ResMed To Acquire HEALTHCAREfirst, A Cloud-based Software And Services Provider For Home Health And Hospice Agencies; 21/05/2018 – Nearly 1 Billion People Worldwide Have Sleep Apnea, International Sleep Experts Estimate; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 02/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 15 PCT TO $591.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 49.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 618,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 633,742 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 234,808 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 82,400 shares to 604,982 shares, valued at $31.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.