Cosan LTD (CZZ) Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.40 Million as Share Price Rose; Churchill Management Has Cut Holding in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by $462,587 as Market Value Rose

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 27,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 792,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.07 million, down from 819,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Keycorp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 10.13 million shares traded or 11.26% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 107,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 325,740 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 433,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 1.63M shares traded or 77.09% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 8,596 shares to 24,226 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 52,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Hologic Inc Com (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.58 million for 9.19 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “1 Key Sign That a J.C. Penney Comeback Is Still Possible – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KeyBank Ranks Among Nation’s Best as a Top Franchise Supplier – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “MyPayrollHR wasn’t the first: Another payroll scandal this year left KeyBank exposed for $90 million – Albany Business Review” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “One of Greater Cincinnatiâ€™s largest banks names new CEO – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Cap Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 143 shares. Kbc Nv has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 70,716 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 7.23 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.17% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Comerica Natl Bank has 1.01 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 2.25% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Da Davidson And Com has 0.07% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 213,872 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 27,650 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 101,000 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.08% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cls Ltd reported 190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Albion Fin Grp Ut holds 1.06% or 463,635 shares. Ancora Advisors invested in 0.02% or 26,823 shares.

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cosan Limited (CZZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 08/28/2019: CZZ,TOT,EQNR,OBE – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cosan Limited Announces Commencement Of Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At Price Not Greater Than US$14.10 Nor Less Than US$12.00 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.