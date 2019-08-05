Cosan LTD (CZZ) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Position by $12.16 Million; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Decreased Stake by $2.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 677,788 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 11,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 518,068 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.40M, down from 529,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.25. About 1.11 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,358 shares to 63,160 shares, valued at $112.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 176,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisory invested in 0.12% or 2,504 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 124,431 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Lc has 0.15% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,670 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 10,481 shares. 4,275 are held by Cambridge Research Advsrs. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 618,429 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 7,686 shares stake. Of Vermont has 4,793 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Inc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 21,179 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,840 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 2.92M shares. Whitnell reported 0.16% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Anson Funds LP invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Creative Planning has 46,504 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.21% or 38,700 shares.

