Cosan LTD (CZZ) Share Value Rose While Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Light Street Capital Management Has Trimmed by $168.12 Million Its Holding

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 1.06 million shares traded or 22.73% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 64.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 94,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 52,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.22M, down from 146,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $20.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.79. About 2.53 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 02/04/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Amazon Make it Easier for Alexa Customers to Donate to Help End Childhood Cancer; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 1.34M shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $96.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).