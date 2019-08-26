Cosan LTD (CZZ) Market Valuation Rose While Lonestar Capital Management Cut Position; Courage Capital Management Trimmed Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stake as Share Price Declined

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 156,993 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 56.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 567,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 433,438 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 199,426 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Llc reported 433,609 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Plc reported 0% stake. Stephens Inv Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.67% or 1.13 million shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 722,269 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.01% or 681,342 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 125 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 15,900 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Omers Administration Corp stated it has 46,900 shares. Stephens Ar owns 11,512 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Company invested in 8,983 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.60M were accumulated by Ares Ltd Liability. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 23,700 shares. Us Bankshares De invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

