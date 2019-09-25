Cosan LTD (CZZ) Market Valuation Rose While Gramercy Funds Management Cut by $3.99 Million Its Position; As Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Price Rose, Anchor Capital Advisors Increased Holding

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 30,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 266,496 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.19 million, up from 236,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 2.61M shares traded or 9.89% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 1.63 million shares traded or 77.09% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cosan Limited (CZZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 149,313 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $51.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 10,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

