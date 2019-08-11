Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holder Moon Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $21.15 Million; As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Share Value Rose, Cim Investment Mangement Decreased Its Position by $564,864

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 1.92M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 555,258 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 422,955 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 50.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 8,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.51 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

