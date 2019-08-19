Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Lowered Position as Shares Rose; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder Clearline Capital LP Has Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 204,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 201,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 406,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 78,099 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 56.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 567,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 433,438 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 84,267 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 398,304 shares to 500,811 shares, valued at $27.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 73,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 197,402 shares or 0% of the stock. North Run Capital LP holds 1.21 million shares or 5.71% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,250 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 3.01M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 33,875 shares. Springowl Assocs Limited Liability Company invested in 133,082 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.23% or 50,232 shares. Hood River Management Ltd Llc has 2.05M shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. 3.25M were accumulated by Oaktree Capital Mngmt Lp. S Squared Ltd Liability invested in 1.47% or 257,653 shares. Proxima Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 4.33% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 23,445 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Northern Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Millennium Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 241,265 shares or 0% of the stock.

