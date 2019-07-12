Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Trimmed Its Holding by $12.16 Million; Cabot-Wellington Stake in Cabot (CBT) Lowered by $5.05 Million

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 26,801 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro To Retire And Appoints Erica McLaughlin As Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 23/04/2018 – CABOT: CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE, NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBT); 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 20,917 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cosan S/A (CZZ) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Despite Ongoing Operational Improvements, Cosan Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2017. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cosan Limited Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cabot Corporation (CBT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cabot Corporation to Divest Its Specialty Fluids Segment for $135 Million – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huntsman: A Reasonable Choice – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Cabot Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.47M for 11.31 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 23,734 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 137,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 85,762 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 72,834 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 42,739 shares. Moreover, Comerica Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 112,414 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.02% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 24,323 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Secor Advsr LP accumulated 20,682 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 10,486 shares. 1,961 are owned by Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Fiduciary Tru holds 1.10 million shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 12,500 shares.