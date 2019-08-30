Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Lowered Stake by $12.16 Million; Cibc World Markets Has Increased Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake by $1.55 Million

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 355.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 9,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 11,701 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 2,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.63. About 206,079 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 467,424 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 41,277 shares to 11,988 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (NYSE:JPM) by 190,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).