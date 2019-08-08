Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Position by $12.16 Million; Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Share Value Declined While Ajo LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 971,114 shares traded or 24.15% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma (HZNP) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 374,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 539,645 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26 million, down from 913,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 1.97M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Inc invested in 4.40M shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.01% or 66,425 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 284,397 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 21,969 shares. Voya Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 71,312 shares. Ellington Management Group Inc Ltd Co reported 12,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 253,949 shares. Caprock reported 12,306 shares stake. Leavell Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 43,140 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 459,147 shares. Violich Cap, a California-based fund reported 14,300 shares. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Axa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Calamos Ltd Liability stated it has 13,400 shares.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Horizon down 2% on reported negative ruling on Vimovo patent – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon Pharma Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Horizon Therapeutics’ (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How Horizon Therapeutics Blew Past Wall Street Estimates in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) by 235,906 shares to 297,267 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portland Genl Elec (NYSE:POR) by 146,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).