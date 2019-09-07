Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Cut Its Stake; Klingenstein Fields & Co Lowered Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $17.88 Million as Valuation Rose

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 477,947 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 171,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 73,716 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, down from 245,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 5 – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Inc holds 0.83% or 1.50 million shares. Rowland Counsel Adv owns 8,877 shares. 63,068 were accumulated by Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability. Doliver LP has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Green Square Cap Llc holds 14,084 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap Inc has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Banque Pictet Cie invested in 0.16% or 79,418 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc invested 1.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Yhb Investment Advisors Inc holds 46,836 shares. Hartford Company reported 408,867 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt reported 21,477 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Westwood Grp reported 17,100 shares. Amer Ser has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 2.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 82,855 shares. Old National Financial Bank In accumulated 0.99% or 181,480 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16,531 shares to 149,074 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 87,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 444,000 shares to 4.42M shares, valued at $25.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cosan’s (CZZ) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/28/2019: CZZ,TOT,EQNR,OBE – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.