Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Decreased Position by $3.40 Million as Stock Rose; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holder Capital Management Decreased Holding

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 102,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 171,870 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 274,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 568,085 shares traded or 17.59% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 308,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 4.78M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.16 million, down from 5.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 906,427 shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth accumulated 0% or 97 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 22,509 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 35,524 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc accumulated 16,567 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 67,220 shares. 734,398 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 19 shares. Cs Mckee Lp stated it has 0.11% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 21,162 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 18,431 shares. Mesirow Financial Inv reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 420,799 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 183,119 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 34,100 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9,793 shares to 95,082 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

