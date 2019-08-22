Cosan Limited (CZZ) Reaches $13.45 After 8.00% Down Move; Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.18% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 273,782 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $3.20B company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $12.37 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CZZ worth $255.92 million less.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. It has a 3.84 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America.

More notable recent Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Compass Diversified Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Compass Diversified Holdings Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Larry L. Enterline; Appoints D. Eugene Ewing as Independent Lead Director – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) CEO Elias Sabo on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 41,324 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 29/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS UNIT CLEAN EARTH, BUYS ESMI COS.,; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M

More recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cosan’s (CZZ) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Cosan (CZZ) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019 was also an interesting one.