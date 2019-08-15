Cosan Limited (CZZ) Reaches $12.73 After 6.00% Down Move; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Position

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 365% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp acquired 365,000 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 465,000 shares with $25.08M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $75.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 2.29M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation

The stock of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 318,242 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From NegativeThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $2.95 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $11.97 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CZZ worth $177.24M less.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. It has a 23.06 P/E ratio. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology.

