Cosan Limited (CZZ) and UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) and UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan Limited 12 0.00 N/A 0.68 17.05 UGI Corporation 54 1.18 N/A 2.21 24.41

Demonstrates Cosan Limited and UGI Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. UGI Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cosan Limited. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Cosan Limited’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than UGI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cosan Limited and UGI Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan Limited 0.00% 11.6% 1.3% UGI Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cosan Limited’s current beta is 1.53 and it happens to be 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, UGI Corporation’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cosan Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor UGI Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Cosan Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to UGI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cosan Limited and UGI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan Limited 0 0 2 3.00 UGI Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cosan Limited’s downside potential is -11.38% at a $13 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of UGI Corporation is $60, which is potential 17.44% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, UGI Corporation is looking more favorable than Cosan Limited, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64% of Cosan Limited shares and 83.6% of UGI Corporation shares. About 38.1% of Cosan Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are UGI Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cosan Limited -2.2% -5.63% 6.45% 44.14% 17.96% 31.36% UGI Corporation 1.34% 1.53% 1.66% -3.84% 7.78% 0.99%

For the past year Cosan Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than UGI Corporation.

Summary

UGI Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Cosan Limited.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The companyÂ’s COMGÃS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermogeneration, and cogeneration sectors in part of the State of Sao Paulo. Its Cosan LogÃ­stica segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The companyÂ’s Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand and Comma name. Cosan Limited operates a network of approximately 6,000 Shell service stations and 960 convenience stores, as well as 67 distribution terminals and 64 airport terminals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. The company also distributes liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel customers for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop and grain drying, power generation, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 160,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at approximately 44,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 626,000 customers in the portions of 44 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,000 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,000 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,200 miles of lines and 13 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. The company also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities; and offers heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, mechanical, and electrical contracting services. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.