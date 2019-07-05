Cosan Limited (CZZ) and NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) Comparing side by side

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) and NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) compete against each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan Limited 11 0.00 N/A 0.68 17.05 NorthWestern Corporation 68 3.00 N/A 3.64 19.56

Demonstrates Cosan Limited and NorthWestern Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. NorthWestern Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cosan Limited. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Cosan Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of NorthWestern Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan Limited 0.00% 11.6% 1.3% NorthWestern Corporation 0.00% 9.4% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cosan Limited is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.53. NorthWestern Corporation on the other hand, has 0.36 beta which makes it 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cosan Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, NorthWestern Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Cosan Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NorthWestern Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cosan Limited and NorthWestern Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan Limited 0 0 3 3.00 NorthWestern Corporation 3 0 0 1.00

The average target price of Cosan Limited is $13, with potential downside of -1.89%. Competitively the average target price of NorthWestern Corporation is $62, which is potential -15.52% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cosan Limited is looking more favorable than NorthWestern Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64% of Cosan Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of NorthWestern Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 38.1% of Cosan Limited shares. Competitively, 1.1% are NorthWestern Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cosan Limited -2.2% -5.63% 6.45% 44.14% 17.96% 31.36% NorthWestern Corporation 2.5% 2.49% 9.53% 15.66% 33.22% 19.89%

For the past year Cosan Limited has stronger performance than NorthWestern Corporation

Summary

NorthWestern Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Cosan Limited.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The companyÂ’s COMGÃS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermogeneration, and cogeneration sectors in part of the State of Sao Paulo. Its Cosan LogÃ­stica segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The companyÂ’s Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand and Comma name. Cosan Limited operates a network of approximately 6,000 Shell service stations and 960 convenience stores, as well as 67 distribution terminals and 64 airport terminals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas. It serves approximately 709,600 customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.