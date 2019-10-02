Cosan Limited (CZZ) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) is a company in the Diversified Utilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cosan Limited has 64.67% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 70.84% institutional ownership for its rivals. 13.17% of Cosan Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.57% of all Diversified Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cosan Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan Limited 793,667,362.56% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cosan Limited and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan Limited 114.05M 14 26.58 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Cosan Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Cosan Limited is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Cosan Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 3.00 1.89 2.20 2.50

$16 is the average target price of Cosan Limited, with a potential upside of 7.82%. As a group, Diversified Utilities companies have a potential upside of 29.18%. Given Cosan Limited’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cosan Limited is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cosan Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cosan Limited -0.14% 9.89% 23.69% 36.47% 72.79% 66.7% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year Cosan Limited was more bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Cosan Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cosan Limited’s rivals beat Cosan Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The companyÂ’s COMGÃS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermogeneration, and cogeneration sectors in part of the State of Sao Paulo. Its Cosan LogÃ­stica segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The companyÂ’s Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand and Comma name. Cosan Limited operates a network of approximately 6,000 Shell service stations and 960 convenience stores, as well as 67 distribution terminals and 64 airport terminals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.