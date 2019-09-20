Cosan (CZZ) Got Lower Morgan Stanley Rating And $16.0000 Target; Shorts at B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (BOSC) Lowered By 1.71%

Morgan Stanley gave Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) shares a new Equal-Weight rating in a a research report shared with investors on Friday, 20 September. This is decrease from the last Overweight rating. The financial company after the upgrade has a $16.0000 target price per share on firm, suggesting 6.95% upside potential.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BOSC) had a decrease of 1.71% in short interest. BOSC’s SI was 86,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.71% from 87,500 shares previously. With 71,100 avg volume, 1 days are for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s short sellers to cover BOSC’s short positions. The SI to B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.12%. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 7 shares traded. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) has risen 15.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. It has a 27.1 P/E ratio. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 869,894 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cosan Limited Announces Commencement Of Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At Price Not Greater Than US$14.10 Nor Less Than US$12.00 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Cosan Ltd (CZZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification , mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.54 million. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

More notable recent B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPDATE — B.O.S. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Revenue Growth of 16%, and Non-GAAP Net Income of $219000 – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BOS Appoints Naor Israel as General Manager of Plant Operations for Its Intelligent Robotics and RFID Division – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: DGLY, NETE, BOSC, GTT – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Have Dropped 24%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: NETE, DGLY – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.