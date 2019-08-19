Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares. Insiders held roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.