Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|11.50M
|-1.52
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|7
|0.00
|20.96M
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|324,959,733.25%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|293,969,144.46%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Risk and Volatility
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.1 and it happens to be 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand, has 0.09 beta which makes it 91.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. which has a 10.1 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 165.15% for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $7.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.09%. Insiders Comparatively, held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.
Summary
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
