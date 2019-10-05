Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.50M -1.52 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 7 0.00 20.96M -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 324,959,733.25% -38.7% -35.7% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 293,969,144.46% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.1 and it happens to be 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand, has 0.09 beta which makes it 91.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. which has a 10.1 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 165.15% for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.09%. Insiders Comparatively, held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.