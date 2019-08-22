Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

This is a contrast between Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.28 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.4. The Current Ratio of rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 673.99% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 18.2%. Insiders held 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.