Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.48 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.1 and it happens to be 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, MediWound Ltd. has beta of 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Its competitor MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 228.90% and its consensus price target is $10.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.