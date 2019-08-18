Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 14.83% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. Insiders held 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Genmab A/S.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.