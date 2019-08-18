Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.52
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 14.83% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. Insiders held 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Genmab A/S.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.