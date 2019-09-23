Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 105.92 N/A -1.38 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

A 1.1 beta means Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 99.43% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7. On the other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 183.29% and its average price target is $10. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

On 5 of the 8 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.