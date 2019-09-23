Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.52
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|105.92
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 has Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.1 beta means Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 99.43% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7. On the other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 183.29% and its average price target is $10. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.