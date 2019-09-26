Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 221.66 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.1 beta indicates that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 117.39% and an $7 average target price. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average target price and a 124.10% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.