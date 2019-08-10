Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.37 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 23.69% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.