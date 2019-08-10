Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.52
|0.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.37
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 23.69% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance.
Summary
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
