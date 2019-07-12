Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

This is a contrast between Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.