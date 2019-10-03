Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

We are contrasting Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.50M -1.52 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 22.75M -1.28 0.00

Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 318,206,972.88% -38.7% -35.7% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 90,277,777.78% -564.8% -151.5%

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 161.19% and an $7 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 36.91%. Based on the data shown earlier, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 46.3%. 5.09% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.