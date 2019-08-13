Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.49 beta which makes it 149.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.67 average target price and a 117.81% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 0%. Insiders held 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.