Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 163.56 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 and has 19.3 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $61, with potential upside of 45.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.98% stronger performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has -3.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.