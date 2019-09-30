Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) Touches $3.02 Low on Sep, 30; Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Shorts Raised By 2.29%

The stock of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) reached all time low today, Sep, 30 and still has $2.78 target or 8.00% below today’s $3.02 share price. This indicates more downside for the $88.76M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.78 PT is reached, the company will be worth $7.10 million less. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 64,125 shares traded. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) has declined 59.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CRVS News: 12/03/2018 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals Gross Proceeds to Company Were $69 Million; 05/04/2018 – Corvus Gold Expands Deposit to the North & West, Returns Within Same Hole, 53.3 Metres @ 1.9 g/t Gold & 41.2 Metres @ 1.52 g/t; 21/04/2018 – DJ Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRVS); 19/03/2018 – BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS 6.7 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Corvus Integration Selects Identiv Smart Card Reader Board for Multi-Biometric Solution Used for Border Patrol; 10/05/2018 – News On Corvus Gold Inc. (CORVF) Now Under KOR.T; 12/03/2018 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 21/03/2018 – ADAMS STREET PARTNERS, LLC – HOLD SECURITIES OF CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES; 21/03/2018 – ADAMS STREET PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 15.5 PCT STAKE IN CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) had an increase of 2.29% in short interest. IONS’s SI was 15.47 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.29% from 15.13M shares previously. With 1.38 million avg volume, 11 days are for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)’s short sellers to cover IONS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $58.95. About 237,977 shares traded. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has risen 50.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IONS News: 08/05/2018 – $AKCA $IONS FDA highlights safety issues with oligonucleotide drugs Especially the fatal intracranial hemorrhage case for Inotersen; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 10/05/2018 – Akcea, Ionis win over most FDA experts to their rare disease drug volanesorsen, vastly improving odds of success $AKCA $IONS; 24/04/2018 – New Data from IONIS-HTT Rx Phase 1/2 Study Demonstrates Correlation Between Reduction of Disease-causing Protein and Improvemen; 17/04/2018 – Akcea and Ionis Plan to Commence Clinical Studies for AKCEA-TTR-L in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Akcea and Ionis Complete Licensing Transaction to Commercialize Inotersen for HATTR; 07/03/2018 Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 – Shire, BioCryst Pharma and Ionis Pharma are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 04/05/2018 – IONIS PHARMA 1Q REV. $144.4M, EST. $127.4M

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company has market cap of $8.28 billion. The firm markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. It has a 20.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis.

More notable recent Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 107% – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Akcea Therapeutics shakes up executive suite, board in ‘disconcerting’ move – Boston Business Journal” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ionis to receive the CLSA’s 2019 Pantheon DiNAâ„¢ Award for Company of the Year – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.40 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% EPS growth.