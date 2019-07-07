Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) Forms $6.50 Double Bottom; Ready Capital Corproation (RC) Sellers Increased By 17.63% Their Shorts

Ready Capital Corproation (NYSE:RC) had an increase of 17.63% in short interest. RC’s SI was 1.30M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.63% from 1.10 million shares previously. With 129,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Ready Capital Corproation (NYSE:RC)’s short sellers to cover RC’s short positions. The SI to Ready Capital Corproation’s float is 8.01%. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 93,465 shares traded. Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) has declined 3.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.91% the S&P500.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) formed double bottom with $6.18 target or 5.00% below today’s $6.50 share price. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) has $190.63M valuation. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 2.16M shares traded or 1385.83% up from the average. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) has declined 54.83% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CRVS News: 03/05/2018 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRVS); 10/05/2018 – News On Corvus Gold Inc. (CORVF) Now Under KOR.T; 21/03/2018 – Adams Street Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Corvus Pharmaceuticals; 07/03/2018 – Corvus Integration Selects Identiv Smart Card Reader Board for Multi-Biometric Solution Used for Border Patrol; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 12/03/2018 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/03/2018 – ADAMS STREET PARTNERS, LLC – HOLD SECURITIES OF CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES; 06/03/2018 More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 21/03/2018 – ADAMS STREET PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 15.5 PCT STAKE IN CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% negative EPS growth.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company has market cap of $667.98 million. The firm acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It has a 6.86 P/E ratio. It operates through four divisions: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking.

