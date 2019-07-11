Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) Forms $5.60 Double Bottom; KUSHCO HOLDINGS (KSHB) Shorts Increased By 3.57%

KUSHCO HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had an increase of 3.57% in short interest. KSHB’s SI was 2.57 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.57% from 2.48M shares previously. With 1.79 million avg volume, 1 days are for KUSHCO HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:KSHB)’s short sellers to cover KSHB’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 671,895 shares traded or 41.20% up from the average. KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) formed double bottom with $5.38 target or 4.00% below today’s $5.60 share price. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) has $164.23 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 329,176 shares traded or 105.15% up from the average. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) has declined 54.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CRVS News: 10/05/2018 – News On Corvus Gold Inc. (CORVF) Now Under KOR.T; 12/03/2018 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/03/2018 – Adams Street Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Corvus Pharmaceuticals; 07/03/2018 – Corvus Integration Selects ldentiv Smart Card Reader Board for Multi-Biometric Solution Used for Border Patrol; 03/05/2018 – CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC CRVS.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.63; 07/03/2018 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/04/2018 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Initiation of Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of Investigational Anti-CD73 Antibody, CPI-006, in Pat; 07/03/2018 – Corvus Integration Selects Identiv Smart Card Reader Board for Multi-Biometric Solution Used for Border Patrol; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Analysts await Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% negative EPS growth.

Kush Bottles, Inc. markets and sells packaging products and solutions for the medical and recreational cannabis industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $447.13 million. It offers pop top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, polypropylene, or silicone containers to urban farmers, green house growers, and medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells its products through online store.

