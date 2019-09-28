Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparison side by side

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.50M -1.52 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00

Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 310,836,013.73% -38.7% -35.7% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 505,331,847.84% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 122.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 22.2% respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.09%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.