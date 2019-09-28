Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.50M -1.52 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 13.98M -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 310,836,013.73% -38.7% -35.7% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 348,950,403.12% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 122.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.