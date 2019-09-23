Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Contrasting side by side

Since Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.82 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.1 shows that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta and it is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 96.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.