Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 91.13 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 96.63% at a $7 average target price. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 117.39%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. seems more appealing than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 55.8% respectively. Insiders held 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.